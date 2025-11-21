Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $336.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.88.

DY stock opened at $322.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $350.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.85.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

