Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Purchases $21,800.00 in Stock

Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul Isaac purchased 10,000 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $21,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 97,299 shares in the company, valued at $212,111.82. This trade represents a 11.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stereotaxis Price Performance
STXS stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Stereotaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.
Institutional Trading of Stereotaxis
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Stereotaxis by 106.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Stereotaxis Company Profile
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
