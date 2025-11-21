Monero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $242.99 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Monero has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and $242.99 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $329.86 or 0.00395520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,399.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.56 or 0.00760868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.65 or 0.00558337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00099327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00015846 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.