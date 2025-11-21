AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,158 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 882.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 120.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities set a $34.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on AxoGen from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

In other AxoGen news, Director William P. Mr. Burke sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $86,255.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,402. This represents a 97.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.40 and a beta of 1.09. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. AxoGen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

