White Pine Capital LLC Takes Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. $AVNW

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aviat Networks

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $125,136.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 349,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,565.33. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce M. Taten sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $76,438.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,945.49. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,360 shares of company stock worth $352,663 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVNW. Wall Street Zen raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 5.4%

AVNW stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.98 million, a PE ratio of 259.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

