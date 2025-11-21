Watchman Group Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Wabtec $WAB

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Wabtec accounts for approximately 1.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after buying an additional 706,227 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 159.0% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Wabtec by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAB. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $624,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,986.85. The trade was a 37.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $580,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,060. This trade represents a 34.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,145,024. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $196.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.04 and its 200 day moving average is $199.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

About Wabtec

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.