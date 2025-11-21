Watchman Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG opened at $160.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.08. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $172.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

