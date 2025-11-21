Guess? (NYSE:GES) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.75 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GES. Small Cap Consu downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $13.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $882.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 1.28. Guess? has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.72 million. Guess? had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 562.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 3,085.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Guess? by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 644,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 178,848 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Guess? by 4,168.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

