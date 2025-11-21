GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered GN Store Nord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GN Store Nord in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. GN Store Nord has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $64.33.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $611.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.58 million. GN Store Nord had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GN Store Nord will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

