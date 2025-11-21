Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s current price.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $138.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $899.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,059,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,565,000 after purchasing an additional 264,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 41.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,161,000 after buying an additional 223,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 81.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,798,000 after buying an additional 223,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,499,000 after buying an additional 173,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 984,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,673,000 after buying an additional 163,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

