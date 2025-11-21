Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to “Neutral”

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hologic to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,841.52. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 244,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hologic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,587,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Hologic by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 221,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

