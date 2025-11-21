Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Bank of America

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $170.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

Western Digital Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $140.23 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $178.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $64,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,450.20. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,905. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 897,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after buying an additional 217,574 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,406,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

