Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Equities researchers at Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $10.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Get Certara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CERT

Certara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Certara has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Certara had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Certara

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $559,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,850.68. This trade represents a 40.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Certara by 28.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,398,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Certara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,352,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,064,000 after purchasing an additional 499,523 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 6,739,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,438 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after purchasing an additional 45,859 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Certara by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.