Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AppFolio (APPF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF):

11/19/2025 – AppFolio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2025 – AppFolio was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/31/2025 – AppFolio had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $375.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – AppFolio had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $285.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – AppFolio was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $311.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – AppFolio was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – AppFolio had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – AppFolio had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.98, for a total value of $453,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,654.70. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $688,925.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,375,428.15. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,125. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

