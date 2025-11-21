Varenne Capital Partners Grows Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Varenne Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,394 shares during the period. Wabtec makes up 10.1% of Varenne Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings in Wabtec were worth $58,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after acquiring an additional 706,227 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 7,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 527,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,471,000 after purchasing an additional 521,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wabtec by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,172,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,437 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wabtec by 33.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,592,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,062,000 after purchasing an additional 398,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 56.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 778,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,907,000 after purchasing an additional 280,140 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $196.04 on Friday. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.04 and its 200 day moving average is $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In related news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $624,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,986.85. This trade represents a 37.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at $25,974,408.13. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,145,024. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.78.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

