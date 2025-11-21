Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.44 Billion Stock Position in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,336,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.49% of Manulife Financial worth $2,440,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Manulife Financial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

