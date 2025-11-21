Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,857,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128,724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,752,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 150,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,804 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.82, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

