Legal & General Group Plc Sells 227,366 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,981,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,366 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,539,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,180,000 after buying an additional 1,482,069 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,956,000 after purchasing an additional 724,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,606,840,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $291.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $307.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.34 and its 200 day moving average is $270.53. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

