Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,037,351 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,868,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,037,351 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,385,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,026 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

