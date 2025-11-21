Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Purchases 10,253 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 5.5% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after buying an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IBM opened at $290.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.75.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

