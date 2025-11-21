Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 436 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $975.61.

NYSE:URI opened at $770.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $918.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $843.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $1,021.47. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

