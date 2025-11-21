Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 2,386,562 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,470,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.37% of Edison International worth $2,655,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,169,000 after buying an additional 3,559,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,318 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 197.2% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,395,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,645 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 237.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on Edison International in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

