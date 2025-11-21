Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4%

PNC stock opened at $183.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

