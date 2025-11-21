Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,100,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $16,565,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $2,710,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $290.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

