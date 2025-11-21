Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,429,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,111,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $185.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

