Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.06 Billion Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,743,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134,971 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,064,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 41,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CAT opened at $545.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $596.21. The firm has a market cap of $255.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.30 and its 200-day moving average is $433.49.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,576.40. This trade represents a 55.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at $757,047.06. This represents a 47.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Argus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.32.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

