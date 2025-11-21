Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Ferrari worth $2,485,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ferrari by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Ferrari by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

NYSE:RACE opened at $383.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.03. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $372.31 and a one year high of $519.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $529.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Ferrari from $554.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.29.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

