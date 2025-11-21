88,624 Shares in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $254,205,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,266,000 after buying an additional 2,223,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,040,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,519,845,000 after buying an additional 1,923,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,643,000 after buying an additional 1,441,785 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,073,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.99. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

