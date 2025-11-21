Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in News were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of News by 12,084.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in News by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in News by 661.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

