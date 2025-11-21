MAI Capital Management Purchases 38,115 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $26,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

