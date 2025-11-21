Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1,737.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 2.0%

INTU stock opened at $637.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.58. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.