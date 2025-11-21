Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

