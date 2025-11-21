Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%

LLY opened at $1,042.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $849.83 and its 200-day moving average is $786.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,057.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

