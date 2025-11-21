Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,929 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the second quarter worth $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 3,219.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Invitation Home and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of INVH opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.Invitation Home’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.11%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

