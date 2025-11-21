Martin Currie Ltd. Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $552.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $197.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,850. The trade was a 37.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

