Marsico Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $20,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 56.5% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,608 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $2,779,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Roblox by 14.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $251,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 387,314 shares in the company, valued at $40,513,044.40. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $6,868,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 266,008 shares in the company, valued at $27,683,452.56. This trade represents a 19.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 297,297 shares of company stock worth $34,932,463 in the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

