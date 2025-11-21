Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 51.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.84%.
Johnson Matthey Price Performance
JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,981 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,067.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,854.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,131 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,198.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,896 per share, for a total transaction of £198,985.20. Insiders have bought a total of 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
