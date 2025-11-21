Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 51.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.84%.

JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,981 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,067.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,854.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,131 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,198.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,896 per share, for a total transaction of £198,985.20. Insiders have bought a total of 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

JMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,420 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,100 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,800 to GBX 2,100 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,230.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

