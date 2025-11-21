Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported 350.53 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Lion Finance Group had a net margin of 73.73% and a return on equity of 38.89%.
Lion Finance Group Stock Performance
Shares of BGEO opened at 8,360.00 on Friday. Lion Finance Group has a 52 week low of 4,415.00 and a 52 week high of 8,365.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 7,719.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 7,301.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lion Finance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 9,200 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Lion Finance Group Company Profile
Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.
