Genpact Limited $G Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.06% of Genpact worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,592,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 10.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on G. Citigroup raised Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,185,935.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,979.90. The trade was a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,384,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. This trade represents a 15.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 161,183 shares of company stock worth $6,970,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE G opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.94%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

