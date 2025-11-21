Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 22,800 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $24,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,254,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,423,000 after purchasing an additional 363,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,309,000 after purchasing an additional 566,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,811,000 after buying an additional 173,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.22 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 85.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

