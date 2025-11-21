YANKCOM Partnership Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of YANKCOM Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FF Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4%

AbbVie stock opened at $229.75 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

