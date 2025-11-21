Willis Investment Counsel Has $18.62 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.22% of Generac worth $18,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,053,000 after acquiring an additional 137,363 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Generac by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,615,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 285,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Generac by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,914,000 after buying an additional 131,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,568,000 after buying an additional 26,980 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Generac from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

Generac Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $140.02 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,300. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

