Willis Investment Counsel Increases Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 141.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital set a $73.00 price objective on TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

