MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

MAI Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $104,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179,596 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 132.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 281.9% during the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 49,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $135.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

