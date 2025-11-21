Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Acquired by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,337,000 after purchasing an additional 185,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,911,000 after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after acquiring an additional 162,575 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,989,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

