Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.19% of Dollar General worth $3,067,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,430,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dollar General by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Shares of DG stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

