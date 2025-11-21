Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 621462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UPBD. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Upbound Group Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a market cap of $942.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 107.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $43,448.77. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 90,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,790.55. The trade was a 2.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,373.29. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Upbound Group by 913.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Upbound Group by 414.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

