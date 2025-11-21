Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,840,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.29% of Hershey worth $3,126,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Hershey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 125,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.05.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,933,079.64. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

