Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys New Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 213,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,702,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.34% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,754,000 after buying an additional 219,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 736,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 675,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $282.12 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $309.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

