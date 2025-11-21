Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 11,252 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB opened at $51.30 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

